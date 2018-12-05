Bruce Springsteen Won't Tour With the E Street Band in 2019

Bruce Springsteen won’t be touring next year.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Springsteen said that he and his E Street Band won’t tour in 2019. The tweet, he said, would “quell some of the rumors over here on E Street.” He said that he wants to take a break after he wraps up his wildly popular Springsteen on Broadway show. He’s also been working on “various recording projects,” according to The Boss.

Springsteen has been one of the most popular rock stars for decades. And despite releasing new albums every few years, he hasn’t slowed down in his touring. Springsteen’s tours, which include the E Street Band, are among the most popular of the year and often sell out in cities across the U.S., thanks in no small part to his legion of fans.

For the first time in 2018, Springsteen took his life story and songs to Broadway. The show has been sold out since it opened and will remain so through its final day on December 15. Springsteen will release a Springsteen on Broadway album on December 14 and Netflix will air an original concert special around his show starting on December 16.

A statement from Bruce Springsteen… pic.twitter.com/bMqCPWmSaW — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) December 5, 2018

Still, if Springsteen fans need a live music fix, Bruce said that some of the E Street band members will be performing on their own next year.