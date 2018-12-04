Madrid Issues Ban on E-Scooter Sharing Companies Lime, Wind, and Voi

Authorities in Madrid have revoked the licenses of the electric scooter sharing companies Lime, Wind, and Voi and has ordered the companies to remove all scooters from city streets within 72 hours.

Authorities said Tuesday its decision to remove the scooters in Spain’s capital city is justified based on the lack of general information about the companies’ usage rules, according to France 24. The companies also reportedly distributed their scooters across the city last year without receiving an official authorization from officials.

The order to ban the electric scooters is also likely connected to a recent change in mobility laws in the city, according to TechCrunch. Electric scooter use is presently restricted to bike lanes and roads with a speed limit under 30 kilometers per hour. The scooters’ use on sidewalks and in pedestrian-heavy areas was banned following an accident in August that left one person dead.

All three companies can submit new licensing requests at any time, Madrid City Hall said in a statement.

Voi said in a statement to TechCrunch that the company is working closely with the authorities in Madrid to make sure its app fully complies with the city’s new guidelines.

“We are confident that we will be able to get our scooters back on the streets of Madrid in a short time, to help residents and visitors travel around the city quickly and safely, in an environmentally-friendly, low-impact way,” Voi said.

Wind told TechCrunch in a statement that it is “putting a strong focus on user-friendliness and road safety,” as company officials met with Madrid city leaders on Tuesday.

“We look forward to continue working with the city to fulfill this new requirement issued today,” Wind said.

Lime has yet to comment on the matter.