These Are Google Play's Top Apps, Books, TV Shows, and Movies For 2018

Google has announced this year’s best Android apps, movies, TV shows, and books — at least ones that appeared in the company’s online store, Google Play.
The winners, announced Monday, include a number of big sellers, along some that Google’s staff hand-picked. There’s also a new Fan Favorite category, based on votes from Google Play customers.
The list includes categories like Best App, Most Entertaining, Best Hidden Gems, Self-Improvement, and Daily Helpers. Each category has several winners (listed below) in addition to a small list of apps that are similar to them—in case people have already tried the winners and want to test something new.
Here are this year’s winners:
Apps:
No.Draw
Neverthink
TikTok
Scout FM
Mimo
10% Happier
Keep Trainer
MasterClass
Otter Voice Notes
Sift
Canva
Notion
Woebot
Just A Line
Unfold
Slowly
Learn Spanish With Lirica
PUBG Mobile
Movies:
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Thor: Ragnarok
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Deadpool 2
TV:
The Walking Dead
Riverdale
The Big Bang Theory
The Flash
PAW Patrol
eBooks:
Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff
The Outsider by Stephen King
Fear by Bob Woodward
12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson
Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis
Audiobooks:
12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson
Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis
Fear by Bob Woodward
Becoming by Michelle Obama
The Outsider by Stephen King