These Are Google Play's Top Apps, Books, TV Shows, and Movies For 2018

Google has announced this year’s best Android apps, movies, TV shows, and books — at least ones that appeared in the company’s online store, Google Play.

The winners, announced Monday, include a number of big sellers, along some that Google’s staff hand-picked. There’s also a new Fan Favorite category, based on votes from Google Play customers.

The list includes categories like Best App, Most Entertaining, Best Hidden Gems, Self-Improvement, and Daily Helpers. Each category has several winners (listed below) in addition to a small list of apps that are similar to them—in case people have already tried the winners and want to test something new.

Here are this year’s winners:

Apps:

Drops: Learn 31 New Languages

No.Draw

Neverthink

TikTok

Scout FM

YouTube TV

Mimo

10% Happier

Keep Trainer

MasterClass

VIMAGE

Otter Voice Notes

Sift

Canva

Notion

Woebot

SLOWLY

Just A Line

Unfold

Slowly

Learn Spanish With Lirica

PUBG Mobile

Tasty

Movies:

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Thor: Ragnarok

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Deadpool 2

TV:

The Walking Dead

Riverdale

The Big Bang Theory

The Flash

PAW Patrol

eBooks:

Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff

The Outsider by Stephen King

Fear by Bob Woodward

12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson

Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

Audiobooks:

12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson

Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis

Fear by Bob Woodward

Becoming by Michelle Obama

The Outsider by Stephen King