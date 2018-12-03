Amazon Prime Members Ordered More Than 2 Billion Products for 1-Day or Sooner Delivery in 2018

Amazon released its 2018 Best of Prime year-end guide on Monday, which offered a look back at some of the products Prime members purchased over the last year.

According to Amazon’s year-end findings, Prime members globally ordered more than 2 billion products for one-day or faster delivery. This is the first time the company has shared data on deliveries that are faster than the two-day service. Similarly, more people signed up for Prime in 2018 than in any prior year, TechCrunch reported.

Last year, Amazon shared some data on its Prime delivery services, but focused on two-day delivery. In 2017, the company saw more than 5 billion items shipped worldwide with the two-day Prime delivery service. It’s clear that the one-day delivery option has grown more popular over the last year.

Amazon Prime Vice President Cem Sibay called it “pretty amazing,” according to the Associated Press. “We love delivering smiles over the holidays, whether through fast, free shipping or deals on favorites like organic apples from Whole Foods Market, or award-winning entertainment like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Sibay said.

The retailer’s one-day and same-day delivery service is now available in more than 8,000 cities and towns, with the latter available on over a million products, Amazon said.

