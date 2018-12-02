Google's New Call Screening Transcripts Feature Rolls Out to Pixel Phones
Google Inc.'s Pixel 3 smartphone is displayed for sale after its sales launch event at a SoftBank Corp. store on November 5, 2018 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)
Tomohiro Ohsumi Getty Images
By Veronica Neto
3:46 PM EST

It looks like Google has decided to roll out a “Call Screen” transcript feature for Pixel owners, including those with the Pixel 3 and older devices, according to reports.

To check for the feature, go to recent calls, tap on the selected call number, and open call details, Digital Trends reports. From there, it should read: see transcript. Tapping on that will reveal the full transcript of that call from the unknown number. After that, the user can decide whether to follow up with that unknown caller.

Google is also offering users the chance to submit feedback about the call screen. At the top of the screen, it will give an option to rate the quality of the transcript with a simple thumbs up of thumbs down.

It is still not clear how many Pixel owners have experienced this feature yet—but this may be the future of cutting out spam calls.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE