George H.W. Bush Funeral and Memorial Services Have Been Announced

The official schedule for memorial services to honor former President George H.W. Bush, who died on Friday evening was released on Saturday.

The four-day tribute will start on Monday morning with a departure ceremony held at the Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston at 11:30 a.m. ET, according to ABC News. Bush’s remains will then be transferred to Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Maryland, where an arrival ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Bush’s remains will be transported to the U.S. Capitol on Monday afternoon, where another arrival ceremony will be held starting at 4:45 p.m. ET, and will involve both the House and Senate, CNN reported. Bush’s body will remain there in the rotunda, where the public can pay their respects from Monday evening at 7:30 p.m. ET until Wednesday morning at 8:45 a.m.

From there, a departure ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday before Bush’s casket is transferred to the Washington National Cathedral at 11 a.m., where a funeral service will be held for family and friends. Many former presidents and public officials are expected to attend the funeral, including President Donald Trump.

In a tribute to the late 41st president posted on Twitter over the weekend, Trump called Bush “a truly wonderful man [who] will be missed by all!” The White House also announced that Wednesday will be a national day of mourning, according to CNN.

After the funeral on Wednesday morning, Bush’s casket will return to Joint Base Andrews at 1:15 p.m., and will then be transported back to Houston. Bush will lie in repose at the St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston from 7:45 p.m. ET Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday, and a second memorial service will be held Thursday morning at the church, starting at 11 a.m. Former First Lady Barbara Bush‘s funeral was also held there earlier this year.

Bush will be laid to rest following the funeral at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station. His remains will be transported there at 1:30 p.m. ET by railroad, in a glass viewing car that the former president designed to carry his remains. At 5:15 p.m. ET, another ceremony and interment will be held. He will be interred next to his wife Barbara, and his daughter Robin.

A tribute website has been set up, where more details about Bush’s funeral will be posted. His family has asked that donations in his honor be made to the George Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.