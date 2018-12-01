Iran Ballistic Missile Test Violates UN Resolution, Pompeo Says

The Iranian regime test fired a medium-range ballistic missile that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday could strike parts of Europe and anywhere in the Middle East. The weapons are capable of carrying multiple warheads, Pompeo said in a statement.

The test violates a UN Security Council resolution that bans Iran from any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, according to Pompeo. The U.S. condemned Iran’s growing missile proliferation and called for the country to “cease immediately” testing and other activities related to the weapons.

Pompeo warned in the statement of “accumulating risk of escalation in the region if we fail to restore deterrence.” The Trump administration has reimposed economic sanctions against Tehran after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal. The U.S. has said it is seeking to curb the Islamic Republic’s influence in the region and its missile program, which Iran says is needed for self-defense.