Instagram Rolls Out 'Close Friends' Stories

Instagram has now given an option to its users to create stories sharable to a close group of friends.

The feature called “Close Friends” lets users post more “personal” stories only for their chosen followers to see. Users can add and remove followers from that list at any time.

“Instagram stories has become the place to express yourself and share everyday moments, but our community has grown and sometimes what you want to share isn’t for everyone,” Instagram said in a statement. “With Close Friends, you have the flexibility to share more personal moments with a smaller group that you choose.”

Users add people to their list by going to their profile and tapping “Close Friends” in the side menu. When posting their stories, they will see the option to share just with the people on that list. If one of their followers has added them to a list, a green badge will appear when they are viewing stories. A green ring with also circle their profile photo in the stories section.

Close Friends has rolled out globally and is on the latest version of Instagram for iOS and Android.