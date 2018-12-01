Dick's Sporting Goods Considers Removing All Hunting Gear From Stores

In February, Dick’s Sporting Goods made the decision to stop selling assault-style rifles amid the fight toward tougher gun laws after the Parkland shooting that left 17 dead.

The company is now considering removing hunting gear as well.

Dick’s CEO Edward Stack announced in a conference call that the company has already started a test run, removing all hunting gear from 10 selected stores.

The company has plans to replace the gear with other sporting gear, including a variety of baseballs and outerwear.

Sales have been down for Dick’s in the last quarter, declining about 4.5%. Stack believes, however, that the market will change soon.

Dick’s has said signs from its test of 10 stores have been positive, but no final decision has been made.