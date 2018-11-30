NASA was not pleased when Elon Musk smoked marijuana on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in September.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday in Washington, D.C., NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said Musk’s behavior “was not appropriate.”

After the Sept. 6 incident, Bridenstine said he “had a number of conversations” with the SpaceX founder and believes “you won’t be seeing that again.” The Atlantic reported.

NASA is planning to conduct workplace reviews of SpaceX and Boeing, another contractor, but which were already under consideration before Musk’s appearance on the Rogan podcast.

The reviews are needed to “ensure the companies are meeting NASA’s requirements for workplace safety, including the adherence to a drug-free environment,” Bridenstine said, noting the scrutiny is “necessary and appropriate” for human space exploration, The Atlantic reported.

While discussing a number of topics on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the host and comedian Rogan asked Musk if he wanted to smoke weed. Musk agreed. The SpaceX founder also drank alcohol on the show.

NASA has strict policies on drug-and alcohol-free environments for its contractors.

SpaceX and Boeing are developing spaceships with NASA that will carry U.S. astronauts into space for the first time since the last space shuttle flight in 2011.

Musk’s smoking weed, Bridenstine said, “was not helpful, and that did not inspire confidence, and the leaders of these organizations need to take that as an example of what to do when you lead an organization that’s going to launch American astronauts,” according to The Atlantic.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment.