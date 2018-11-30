'I'm the Nicest Person I Know!' Air New Zealand Christmas Ad Mocks President Trump

A Christmas ad from Air New Zealand has gone viral for its gentle mocking of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In the video, Santa Claus accidentally sends his “naughty list” to a New Zealand boy, who is on the list and convenes a global summit of naughty kids. The American boy is clearly meant to emulate Trump — wearing a red “Make Christmas Great Again” hat, he pushes past the other delegates disembarking the Air New Zealand plane.

“I have to say, I’m not naughty at all,” the boy later tells the summit. “In fact, I’m the nicest person I know.” Everyone else laughs at him, so he responds: “I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK.”

At a 2017 NATO summit, President Trump was filmed shoving aside Montenegrin Prime Minister Dusko Markovic so he could get to the front of a group photo.

A couple of months ago Trump also boasted about his achievements — “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country” — to the United Nations General Assembly, prompting a highly embarrassing outbreak of spontaneous laughter. “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK,” he responded.

Air New Zealand isn’t the first brand to poke fun at Trump in its advertising. In mid-2017, Smirnoff vodka ran a campaign that featured the line: “Made in America. But we’d be happy to talk about our ties to Russia under oath.”

That ad ran shortly after Trump said he’d be happy to testify to the team of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, which is still investigating ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.