Pabst Blue Ribbon Will Continue to Flow After a Court Settlement

Production on one of America’s favorite budget beers will continue after MillerCoors and Pabst settled a lawsuit that threatened to crush Pabst Blue Ribbon and other brands.

The settlement, which came as jurors in the case entered their second day of deliberations after a two-week trial, will ensure all Pabst’s beers continue to be produced. Los Angeles-based Pabst had sued MillerCoors, saying that company was trying to drive it out of business as MillerCoors’ sales diminished.

Chicago-based MillerCoors has made and shipped all of Pabst’s beers since 1999, including the iconic PBR, Old Milwaukee, Lone Star, Stroh’s, Tsingtao, Colt 45, and Schlitz. Pabst said it is entirely reliant on MillerCoors to make their beers. MillerCoors, however, argued it no longer had the capacity to brew Pabst’s beers, in part because of the shutdown of certain brewing facilities. MillerCoors also claimed Pabst did not pay enough for the service.

Pabst was seeking more than $400 million in damages and assistance from MillerCoors in finding a solution.

Terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed, but MillerCoors in a statement said, “We have reached an amicable settlement in the case and are pleased to resolve all outstanding issues with Pabst.”

Pabst, in its own statement, said it “will continue to offer Pabst Blue Ribbon and the rest of our authentic, great tasting and affordable brews to all Americans for many, many years to come.”