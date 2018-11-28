Disney Has a New Plan for Hooking Kids on Star Wars: Letting Them Watch the Newest Show for Free

Parents who have ever uttered the phrase “Luke, I am your father,” only to receive eyerolls from their kids—there’s a new hope.

Disney and Lucasfilm announced on StarWars.com a new, free series of Star Wars animated shorts, a move that aims to keep the force strong into the next generation.

The series, titled Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures introduces young viewers to the galaxy far, far, away as well as the characters that have become household names of nerd fandom: Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Han Solo and Princess Leia. Don’t worry, they didn’t leave out the beloved sidekicks; Chewbacca, C-3P0 and R2-D2 are all there, Starwars.com reports.

Though it will feature new animation, the shorts will include a touch of nostalgia: original music, dialogue, and sound effects, Starwars.com reports.

The first six shorts are reportedly scheduled to premiere Friday on StarWarsKids.com and Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, though more episodes will regularly be released in 2019.

Star Wars became an instant classic when it hit theaters in 1977, and continued to captivate audiences with sequels and prequels in the decades that followed. The final installment in the Skywalker storyline is expected to come to theaters in December 2019.

In 2017, Disney announced it would pull its movies from Netflix and become its competitor by offering its own streaming service, called Disney+. Whether or not Disney+ becomes the the ultimate power in the streaming video universe, by exclusively featuring Star Wars movies, one thing’s for certain: The Force will be with it, always.