Watch Lovers Will Want This $150 Swatch in Their Collections

The Swatch brand needs little introduction. Everyone knows those brightly colored, mostly plastic quartz watches that boomed in the late 80s and 90s, and are still a staple of airport terminals everywhere. While there are many Swatch collectors out there, jumping on there limited editions and collaborations with artists like Damien Hirst, they’re not necessarily a staple of “serious” watch collections alongside pieces from Patek Philippe and Vacheron Constantin. But a new piece dropping today might just find its way in.

The Swatch Sistem51 Blue Edition for Hodinkee is a Swiss-made mechanical watch for just $150. It features a navy plastic case with a matching silicon band and measures 42mm in diameter: large enough to make a statement without being too in your face. It’s powered by Swatch’s Sistem51 automatic movement, a genuine mechanical movement assembled entirely by machine—a first in the industry.

It’s the Swatch brand’s second collaboration with Hodinkee—the watch website-cum-retailer which has been the flag bearer for the resurgence of interest in fine watchmaking. The first, another Sistem51 variant, sold out in short order and now sells for well over retail on eBay.

“We often hear from watch enthusiasts how they started collecting watches with a Swatch, so we are incredibly fortunate to collaborate with such a great brand,” Hodinkee COO Eneuri Acosta told Fortune. “Last year’s collaboration was so overwhelmingly well received that we knew we had to do another one. This time around, we wanted to design a watch that celebrates both the classic watch design and watchmaking, while staying true to the playful nature of Swatch with fun colorways.”

The watch is available now from Hodinkee.com, Swatch.com, and at the Swatch Times Square Store in New York City.

Technical Specs

Model: Swatch Sistem51 Blue Edition for HODINKEE