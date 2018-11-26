GM Cuts, Facebook Probe, Ukraine Tensions: CEO Daily for November 26, 2018

Good morning. David Meyer here, filling in for Alan from sunny Cape Town this time.

Markets seem set to enjoy a brighter start to the week, following last week’s sell-off. The Hang Seng and Nikkei 225 popped by 1.7% and 0.8% respectively today, and European indices are up by more than 1%—U.S. futures indicate similar behavior for today.

A recovery in oil prices has much to do with the possible turnaround, but there’s also a spot of potentially market-friendly news coming from the south of Europe.

Per Reuters, Italy’s populist coalition is considering scaling back its budget deficit target for next year from 2.4% to 2%. Italy already has a debt burden of around 130% of GDP, and the European Commission has been incensed at the sudden raising of the country’s deficit target—the previous administration targeted a 0.8% deficit for 2019.

Why does this matter? It’s a question of stability, but also about the butting of heads between populists and the establishment within the fractious club that is the Eurozone.

The Italian government wants to stimulate growth while fulfilling campaign promises around rising pensions and the introduction of a basic income. From the Commission’s more conservative perspective, the budget represents the breaking of Italy’s previous commitments and creates the potential for a Eurozone-wide debt crisis.

Last week, the Commission took the first steps toward hitting Rome with massive fines for refusing to comply with Eurozone deficit rules. Other EU countries are currently deciding whether to support this procedure, so if Italy’s government really is considering backing down a little, that could help its case.

Especially in these uncertain times, the markets aren’t terribly keen on high-stakes standoffs of this sort. So the news of a possible budget revision—albeit one that will no doubt maintain features such as the “citizens’ income”—is clearly calming nerves a little. Bear in mind, though, that European Parliament elections are coming up and populists are hoping to make big gains. Perhaps expect to see more showdowns coming up.

More news below. And do also check out Geoff Colvin’s in-depth Fortune piece out this morning on activist investor Nelson Peltz’s involvement in GE’s ongoing turmoil.