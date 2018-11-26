Denise Coates Bet365, Brexit Deal, Taiwan Elections: Broadsheet November 26

• Bet on this. The world’s 500 richest people isn’t a list that sees a ton of movement. Barring a Theranos or two, billionaires tend to stay put.

So when a new billionaire arrives, it makes a splash. Denise Coates did just that on Friday, arriving at No. 391 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index when her company, Bet365, released record financial results.

Coates’s name might not be one you’ve heard before, but after seeing these eye-popping numbers, it’ll be etched in your brain.

Coates is the highest paid female executive in the world, according to The Guardian, with earnings of £265 million, or about $340 million, in 2017—three times what Tim Cook earned for running Apple.

Her net worth of $4.5 billion makes her 10 times richer than Queen Elizabeth II. Her £5.8 billion ($7.4 billion) company oversees £52.5 billion in online gambling.

And among 17 U.K. billionaires on the 500 richest people list, Coates is the only woman.

Coates founded U.K.-based Bet365 as an online sports betting company at the turn of the millennium, borrowing against bricks-and-mortar betting shops owned by her father to build the company into what could be the world’s biggest online gambling business, with a claimed 35 million customers.

Coates owns half the company, with the rest held by family members. Even for a family-owned company, Bet365 is famously private, and Coates rarely gives interviews.

Her own wealth draws criticism from some given its origin in the gambling industry; one critic pointed out that her compensation is 26 times what the entire industry contributes to treat gambling addiction.

And her 2017 pay—which she allocated herself as CEO of the privately-held firm—was more than a third of the company’s profits.

Coates’s appearance on the radar of billionaire-watchers is just in time. Bet365 could soon enter the U.S. market, after the Supreme Court opened the door to legalized sports betting in May. Gamblers, and billionaires’ lists, take note.