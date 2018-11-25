John Kasich 'Very Seriously' Considers Challenging Trump in 2020

Outgoing Ohio GOP Gov. John Kasich sat down with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Sunday morning and said he is “very seriously” considering running against President Donald Trump in 2020. It would be Kasich’s third presidential run.

During his This Week appearance, Kasich said he has discussed challenging Trump in a White House bid with friends and family “virtually every day.”

“We need different leadership, there isn’t any question about it,” Kasich said. “And I’m not only just worried about the tone and the name calling and the division in our country and the partisanship, but I also worry about the policies.” The Republican, whose term as Ohio governor ends in January, added that he’s worried about the country both in the short term and the longer term.

Kasich has been one of Trump’s most vocal opponents since the 2016 Republican primaries.

“The question for me is, what do I do about this?” said Kasich. “Do I run because I’ve determined that I can win? Or is it important for me to make such a good showing that I can send a message that can disrupt the political system in this country?”

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper in October, Kasich said he would consider leaving the GOP if the “party can’t be fixed.”