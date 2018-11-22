Doing What Trump Won't: Another U.S. Ally Just Suspended Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia

Denmark is the latest European country to suspend arms exports to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Danish Foreign Ministry announced Thursday that it would not approve future weapons and military equipment exports to the country following the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and as the kingdom continues to play a role in the conflict in Yemen.

Denmark follows Germany, which had already indicated its intention to cut off weapons exports to Saudi in late October. “As far as weapons exports, which are already limited, are concerned, they cannot take place in the same fashion as they are now,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel explained at the time.

France has also suggested that it is considering punitive measures, such as sanctions, but has not yet implemented any.

The approach of these European countries is in stark contrast to the policy of U.S. President Donald Trump thus far. He released a statement earlier this week announcing that he would continue to stand with Saudi in spite of the CIA assessment that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the killing of Khashoggi. In the statement, entitled “America First!,” Trump wrote: “It could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event–maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!”

Trump proceeded to thank the Kingdom for the continuing drop in oil prices in a Wednesday post on Twitter, writing, “Oil prices getting lower. Great! Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let’s go lower!”