7 Wines That Will Make You Even More Grateful at Thanksgiving 2018

Maybe you’re looking for something that will pair nicely with your Thanksgiving feast. Maybe you’re looking for a way to drown out the ceaseless rantings of cranky Aunt Pamela. Whatever the reason, wine and Thanksgiving go hand in hand.

Whether its red wine, white wine, or champagne, the right selection can both complement the meal and enhance its flavors while showing off your own level of sophistication.

Thanksgiving is a day where expectations are already ridiculously high, though. There’s no reason to put additional pressure on yourself. To help with that, here are seven wines we’ve found that rise above the rest.

Red wines for Thanksgiving

2014 Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon – An incredibly smooth Cabernet, the 2014 mixes the usual earthy, oaky tastes you’d expect from a Cab Sauv with raspberries, vanilla, and hints of strawberry. It’s an especially smart choice if you’re making anything with a strong cherry element, but it will go wonderfully with most dishes.

2015 La Jota Howell Mountain Merlot – Merlot’s making a comeback in the wine world and the 2015 La Jota is a prime reason why. A wonderful balance of fruit (especially blackberry) and earthiness, it’s a mid-bodied wine that will defy expectations of what a Merlot should be.

2016 ZD Wines Founder’s Reserve Pinot Noir – Pinot Noir is often paired with turkey and you can’t go wrong with this smoky and full-bodied offering. Loaded with hints of cherry, oak, and rhubarb, it’s a small-batch wine that’s worth searching for.

White wines for Thanksgiving

Twomey 2017 Sauvignon Blanc – Another offering by Silver Oak, this Sauv Blanc is tropical and citrus forward with a crisp, clean finish. It’s an especially strong choice if any of your dishes have lemongrass as an ingredient.

Atwater Vineyards Vidal Blanc – Hints of peach and pineapple ride the crest of this bright, acidic wine from New York’s Finger Lakes region. It pairs perfectly with poultry but it also helps tame the heat of any spicier side dishes.

Sparkling wines for Thanksgiving

Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2009 – There’s more Pinot Noir in this year’s vintage. The most, in fact, that there has been since 1996. That gives it a fruitier kick, with an emphasis on peaches and apricots.

Champagne Henriot Blanc de Blancs – Aged a minimum of four years, this is an effervescent, creamy, and well-balanced champagne that is both fruity and floral. The clean finish works well with both the main course or as a way to cap off the meal.