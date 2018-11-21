Americans don’t trust the government to lower drug prices, especially not President Donald Trump and the GOP, according to a new survey by Axios.

Most have hope for the Democrats, but not by a large margin. When asked which party they trust to lower prescription drug costs, 35% said Democrats, 27% said Trump and Republicans, and 30% said neither. The survey was conducted online last week, with responses from nearly 3,000 U.S. adults.

When the voting is broken down by party affiliation, the divisiveness is drastic. Just 3% of Republicans say they trust the Democrats, with only 1% of Democrats trusting the GOP. Independents are more disillusioned: 72% said they don’t trust either party.

Trump has been somewhat vocal about lowering drug prices in the past year, following the release of his “blueprint to lower drug prices” in May. The plan has resulted in few actual changes, other than the Know the Lowest Price Act and the Patients’ Right to Know Drug Prices Act, which were both signed last month.

In July, a critical tweet from the president led drug giants Pfizer and Novartis to delay planned price hikes. Four months later, however, Pfizer is reportedly planning yet again to raise prices on 41 drugs.