American Airlines Computer Glitch Briefly Delays Travelers

A computer glitch caused a bit of a headache for American Airlines customers Wednesday on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The glitch caused the airline’s self-serve check-in kiosks to be unable to print boarding passes, causing customers to have to see a desk agent in order to retrieve their boarding passes for flights, USA Today reports.

The issue was temporary and was reportedly due to a connectivity issue between the kiosks and American’s data centers. Passengers who had the airline’s mobile app were still able to use their mobile boarding pass during the outage.

Despite the issue, an American Airlines representative told USA Today that no flights were impacted by the issue.

Earlier this month Google published its travel predictions for this week, noting that Wednesday, specifically Wednesday evening, is traditionally an exceptionally popular time for holiday travel. And not everyone is traveling out of town. Grocery and liquor stores are also seeing a lot more traffic Wednesday than they do typically.

The busy #Thanksgiving rush is upon us, and our #AATeam is prepping for an estimated 7 million customers during the 12-day holiday travel period! 🦃🛫 pic.twitter.com/uERMlRaGXX — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) November 19, 2018

American Airlines expects to fly more than 7 million customers during the Thanksgiving holiday rush period, November 16–27.