Gains Lost, Chinese Analysis, Ghosn Plans: CEO Daily for November 21, 2018

Good morning.

How low can GE go?

When Fortune’s Geoff Colvin wrote his brilliant takedown of the company in May—“What the Hell Happened at GE?”—the stock was trading just over $14, down about 50% from the day Jeff Immelt resigned the previous year. That, in turn, was down about 50% from when Immelt started the job back in 2002. Now, the stock has halved yet again, trading at around $7.60 a share. Surely, we are getting close to the bottom?

I’d be willing to bet yes—in part because it can’t go that much lower, but also because new CEO Larry Culp had such an impressive track record at Danaher. Moreover, while GE has a leverage problem, it doesn’t have a liquidity problem. And Culp has his eyes on assets that could contribute another $60 million to the balance sheet.

Bottom line: GE will emerge a much smaller company, but likely worth more than $7.60 a share.

Meanwhile, Fortune this morning is releasing a couple of deep dives from its December magazine. One is Phil Wahba’s colorful piece on Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass, who earned the No. 4 spot on this year’s Businessperson of the Year list with her efforts to “own the middle”; the other is Adam Seessel’s piece about how Warren Buffett learned to love tech stocks.

CEO Daily is observing the Thanksgiving holiday tomorrow and Friday. If you’re in the U.S., enjoy the long weekend. See you back here on Monday.

More news below.