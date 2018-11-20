Elon Musk's Big Falcon Rocket Just Got a New Name: Starship

SpaceX’s planned Mars rocket has a new name: Starship.
Or at least the spacecraft element of the rocket does. The booster, SpaceX boss Elon Musk announced Tuesday via his mother tongue of Twitter, is now called “Super Heavy”.
The previous codename, BFR, officially stood for “Big Falcon Rocket” — Falcon being the common name of SpaceX’s previous and current rockets — although Musk also said it could be taken to represent “Big F—ing Rocket.”
As Musk put it earlier this year, it was “a bit of a Rorschach test in acronym form.”
A lot of SpaceX’s ambition is riding on the as-yet-unbuilt Starship. It won’t only be used for the company’s much-vaunted mission to Mars, but also to take tourists around the Moon — Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is first in line — and possibly to make very speedy Earth-to-Earth journeys as well.
The Starship rocket is supposed to enter testing next year. It will be around 348 feet tall and have a diameter of around 30 feet. Musk also claims the spacecraft will be able to carry 100 people in 40 cabins.