White House Threatens to Revoke CNN Correspondent Jim Acosta's Pass Again

The battle is not over yet between CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta and the Trump administration.

Just three days after a federal judge ordered the administration to return Acosta’s press pass, the White House has suggested that they plan to suspend his pass once again when the temporary restraining order expires, 14 days after it was issued.

The White House sent a letter to Acosta saying as much, according to CNN’s Brian Stelter. For its part, CNN responded with a statement claiming that the White House is “continuing to violate the First and 5th Amendments of the Constitution. These actions threaten all journalists and news organizations. Jim Acosta and CNN will continue to report the news about the White House and the President.”

Meanwhile, the White House is also planning to put forward new rules for White House reporters in response to the altercation that arose with Acosta on November 8. President Trump mentioned these plans to Fox News on Sunday, saying that “we have to create rules and regulations for conduct. It’s not a big deal. If he misbehaves, we’ll throw him out or we’ll stop the news conference.”

In regards to the ongoing suit between CNN and the White House, the parties are expected to be back in court this week to discuss how they would like to proceed. On Monday morning, CNN also filed for an emergency hearing on a preliminary injunction, for as soon as next week. The injunction would serve to protect Acosta’s access to the White House on a more permanent basis.