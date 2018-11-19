Literati Books, a children’s book club and subscription service, is launching a new holiday series called “Great Minds,” which will feature titles personally selected by some of the most well-known minds across business, media, technology, and academia.

And, tallied together, this is no short list. Among the 14 guest curators offering their book recommendations are philanthropist Melinda Gates, Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, comedian B.J. Novak, activist Maria Teresa Kumar, and a slew of authors across multiple genres, including Amy Tan, Steven Pinker, and Susan Cain.

“There is no more powerful gift that we can give to the next generation than a book,” said Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in Monday’s announcement.

Among the titles Gates picked are Beautiful Oops by Barney Salzberg, Rosie Revere, Engineer by Andrea Beaty, and Guess How Much I Love You by Sam McBratney.

“Instead of getting upset when you make mistakes, try to see them as a chance to create something as special and unique as you are,” Gates wrote about Beautiful Oops.

There also a number of familiar and beloved titles on the recommendations list, including Madeline by Ludwig Bemelmans (picked by Pichai) and Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s The Little Prince (chosen by Tam).

Literati delivers five books per month, touted to be age-appropriate while sourced from authors around the world and curated around a specific theme (i.e. art, adventure, science, and history). Subscribers have a week with the books to decided which ones they want to keep, and the rest can be returned in an enclosed, pre-paid package. Membership is $9.95 per month, and shipping is free in both directions.

Literati also boasts to match (or beat) the Amazon List Price on every book. Amazon (amzn) recently launched a book club subscription service of its own for kids, but the pricing and delivery structure is a bit different as the Amazon offering is further broken up by age group and ships every one, two, or three months, depending on what the customer selects.

Current subscribers to Literati will begin to receive Great Minds options this month. In conjunction with the new series, Literati says it is also donating thousands of books to libraries across the United States so any child can access the specific titles being featured.