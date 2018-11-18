Watch Steve Carrell Troll the President While Portraying Jeff Bezos on 'SNL'

After Amazon dominated the news last week after it was announced it would split its new headquarters into two locations in New York and Virginia, CEO Jeff Bezos—played by Steve Carrell—made an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Bezos, depicted by Carrell in a bald cap, opened the skit with a message that everyone, “except for the people who live [in Queens, New York, and Crystal City, Virginia] and the people who live in all the places we didn’t choose” is thrilled about the company’s new locations. But more specifically, the decision to choose the two locations was actually an effort to troll President Donald Trump, according to SNL.

“Sure, he attacked me repeatedly on Twitter,” Carrell’s Bezos said. “But I chose our new locations because they were ideal for growing business, not to just make Donald Trump think about how I’m literally 100 times richer than he is.”

He went on to introduce Amazon’s new delivery service. According to Carrell as Bezos, with the “Amazon Caravan” service, “any package going to any Trump building will get delivered by hundreds of Honduran and Mexican immigrants.”

The fake Bezos also made a jab at the president’s decision earlier this month not to go to the Oise-Aisne American Cemetery and Memorial in France to honor American soldiers who died in World War I. Trump missed the event because of the rain.

“In Virginia, we’ll be very close to Arlington National Cemetery,” he said. “So we can pay our respects to fallen veterans—even when it’s raining outside.”

You can watch the full sketch below.