YouTube Is Now Showing Free Hollywood Movies

It just became easier to get free movies. YouTube now has some Hollywood movies available to watch for free with ads.

Over in the Movies & Shows section, YouTube has been allowing customers to buy TV shows and films for some time. Now the selection includes free movies that have commercial interruptions, similar to catching a movie on television. The new offering was added in October without much attention, according to AdAge.

Films like Legally Blonde (1 and 2), the Rocky movies, The Terminator, and others are available through the new service.

There are only about 100 movies available right now, AdAge reported, but the selection is expected to expand.

It’s an interesting strategy bringing in more free ad-supported options, one that hasn’t seen much favor in the growing streaming world until now. YouTube has dabbled in the method previously, offering some of its original programming for free with ads, while keeping other titles available only to paying subscribers.