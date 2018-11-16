Melania Trump Spent $174,000 on Hotels During a Trip to Canada. She Didn't Stay Overnight

During a day trip to Toronto last year, Melania Trump spent about $174,000 in hotel bills, Quartz reported.

Though the First Lady did not spend the night, federal spending records show six separate hotel charges that added up to eight times what it cost to house the team who traveled with her, the news source reported.

Trump’s schedule on Sept. 23, 2017, showed that the trip spanned about 12 hours: She arrived in Toronto around noon, met with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau around 6:30 p.m., and left just after midnight, Quartz reported.

White House representatives did not immediately return Fortune’s request for comment.

The high-priced trip isn’t the first time Melania Trump has been scrutinized for spending tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars on hotels she didn’t sleep in.

Earlier this month, Quartz reported that during an October trip to Cairo, the first lady racked up $95,000 in hotel charges. She stayed for six hours and didn’t stay the night then, either, the news agency reports.

President Donald Trump and his family have been criticized for their spending, including many weekend getaways for the president. In his first 80 days, Donald Trump spent $20 million on travel, a trend that put him on track to outspend his predecessor’s eight-year travel budget in one year. In the first six months of Trump’s presidency, Melania Trump remained in New York while their son Barron finished school, which led to more than $675,000 spent on Air Force One trips.