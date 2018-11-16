Beyonce Philip Green, Dartmouth Lawsuit, Michael Avenatti: Broadsheet November 16

• Glass cliff crisis. Having a tough week? Theresa May can relate.

The U.K. prime minister has spent the past few days banging her head against the tallest and stoniest of British walls: convincing Parliament to support her Brexit deal, an arrangement that requires the U.K. to maintain some ties to the bloc for years after its formal withdrawal.

For those who have not been following the headlines out of Britain, a quick summary:

On Wednesday, May held what has been described as a “fraught,” five-hour meeting about the plan with her cabinet, emerging in the evening to announce that the group had agreed to back the deal. Thursday morning, though, that uneasy support had evaporated: six government ministers—including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab—resigned. May’s appearance before Parliament yesterday went no better. She took more than three hours of highly critical questions and found few allies among her own Conservatives—much less members of other parties. “It is mathematically impossible to get this deal through,” Conservative Mark Francois told the Wall Street Journal.

Now, her leadership hangs in the balance. At least 20 members of her own party have submitted letters of no-confidence; 48 such letters are required in order to trigger a vote. It’s not clear whether the anti-May faction will be able to muster that number, though we should get a clearer idea in the next few days.

But despite it all, May ended Thursday on a steely note, saying, “Leadership is about taking the right decisions, not the easy ones. Am I going to see this through? Yes.”

While the events of this week are certainly an extreme, May must be used to having the odds stacked against her. She assumed the prime minister job following David Cameron’s resignation in the wake of the shocking referendum vote—and after the frontrunner to become PM, pro-Brexit Boris Johnson, ran away from job. In working to extricate Britain from the EU—an unprecedented task—May has faced aggressive pushback from Brussels, from her political opponents, and from factions of her own party. Her job is certainly one of the starkest examples ever of the proverbial glass cliff. That she’s maintained her grip on that precarious perch for so long is impressive—now the question is: Can she hang on?