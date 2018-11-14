Netflix Is Working on a Mobile-Only Subscription

Netflix is testing whether its users would prefer a mobile-only subscription at a reduced rate.

The entertainment company is quietly testing a mobile-only offering in Malaysia, TechCrunch reports. The service is available for the equivalent of around $4 a month and only allows customers to access streaming video on a mobile device. Those who want to access Netflix on a set-top box connected to their televisions or even on a computer will need to sign up for a full subscription.

In a statement to TechCrunch, Netflix confirmed that it’s testing a mobile subscription service “in a few countries.” The company stopped short, however, of saying how widespread the service is and what it hopes to achieve. It’s unclear whether a mobile service will come to the U.S. and other markets.

Offering a mobile-only subscription could be a boon for Netflix. People around the globe are increasingly turning to their smartphones for their entertainment and being able to access Netflix content for just $4 a month could attract those who haven’t yet signed up. It could also be a nice way for users to trial Netflix and see if it’s worth a full subscription.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Fortune request for comment on the mobile-only package.