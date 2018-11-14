Millennials Tell Hasbro Just How Insulting 'Monopoly for Millennials' Really Is

Hasbro has released a new game, “Monopoly for Millennials,” and it’s getting some blowback from the very demographic the game is supposedly meant to entertain.
The game’s rules and cover art all play up stereotypes the age group is known for.
The box for the game shows Mr. Monopoly taking a selfie, wearing headphones and a participation medal and holding a coffee. The taglines read: “Forget real estate, you can’t afford it anyway,” and “Adulting is hard. You deserve a break from the rat race!” Rather than win by collecting the most money, the game prompts players to collect experiences—including visiting a friend’s couch, going to a vegan bistro, and hitting a week-long meditation retreat. Game pieces include a hashtag and crying emoji.
Though some people are amused by the game, others found the mockery infuriating and took to Twitter to express their irritation.
Many people expressed their annoyance by taking a jab at Baby Boomers.
Others questioned Hasbro’s loyalty in creating the game.
Some Twitter users expressed their disappointment in the game and the things it got wrong.
Older Twitter users responded by finding the game amusing.
Some even took the opportunity to further poke fun at Millennials.
Though the game is not found on Hasbro’s website, it is for sale at Walmart. Hasbro has not responded to a request for comment.