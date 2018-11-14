Millennials Tell Hasbro Just How Insulting 'Monopoly for Millennials' Really Is

Hasbro has released a new game, “Monopoly for Millennials,” and it’s getting some blowback from the very demographic the game is supposedly meant to entertain.

The game’s rules and cover art all play up stereotypes the age group is known for.

The box for the game shows Mr. Monopoly taking a selfie, wearing headphones and a participation medal and holding a coffee. The taglines read: “Forget real estate, you can’t afford it anyway,” and “Adulting is hard. You deserve a break from the rat race!” Rather than win by collecting the most money, the game prompts players to collect experiences—including visiting a friend’s couch, going to a vegan bistro, and hitting a week-long meditation retreat. Game pieces include a hashtag and crying emoji.

Though some people are amused by the game, others found the mockery infuriating and took to Twitter to express their irritation.

Many people expressed their annoyance by taking a jab at Baby Boomers.

Next, Monopoly for Baby Boomers: where you buy property for below value price, only people of color go to jail, and when you pass “Go” you get to complain about Millennials!!! pic.twitter.com/Nb8vSl79AW — Jon (@jknit135) November 12, 2018

Others questioned Hasbro’s loyalty in creating the game.

@Hasbro Can you provide the URL for the Hasbro-official website featuring "Monopoly for Millennials," where you trash on my age demographic because baby boomers caused an economic catastrophe that rendered us financially impotent for a decade? Thanks! pic.twitter.com/wmm0WQwnld — Steven Briggs (@TrnDaBeatAround) November 11, 2018

Some Twitter users expressed their disappointment in the game and the things it got wrong.

I'm not sure who @hasbro made Monopoly for Millennials for? As if we don't get shit on enough lol… A game about millennial life should absolutely include paying rent. A lot of it. The vast majority of us can't afford to spend money on "experiences." Anyway, disappointed. — Sarah (@SarahTeeRaymo) November 12, 2018

Older Twitter users responded by finding the game amusing.

#MonopolyforMillennials is just too funny!

Well for Generation X it is anyway. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/STCeHykLN7 — Paul Raftree ✖️🎮😈 (@J3RS3Y_DEVIL) November 14, 2018

Some even took the opportunity to further poke fun at Millennials.

I'm surprised at how many people are upset at @Hasbro making a monopoly for millennials. Is it because the loser doesnt get a participation trophy? #monopoly #hasbro #crybabies — Sparks (@JMFingSparks) November 14, 2018

Though the game is not found on Hasbro’s website, it is for sale at Walmart. Hasbro has not responded to a request for comment.