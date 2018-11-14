Flipkart CEO, Kirstjen Nielsen, Kyrsten Sinema: Broadsheet November 14

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! The CEO of Flipkart resigns over “serious personal misconduct,” complicating Walmart’s biggest-ever acquisition; Arizona gets its first female senator, and the Trump cabinet is poised to lose yet another woman. Have a wonderful Wednesday.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• Another one bites the dust. And then there were four?
According to a slew of reports, President Donald Trump is poised to remove Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Assuming that actually happens, Trump’s cabinet would be down to four women by the end of the year. (Nikki Haley will also leave her post her as U.N. ambassador in 2019.)
Nielsen’s probable ouster is reportedly related to her close ties with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who has been on thin ice with the West Wing for months, according to the Wall Street Journal. She also appears to have clashed with National Security Adviser John Bolton over plans for addressing the migrant caravan headed toward to the U.S. border.
But while Nielsen’s fate remains undecided, that of another woman in the administration, Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel, is sealed—she was fired (and escorted out of the White House) yesterday.
Interestingly, her ouster seems to have been driven, at least in part, by First Lady Melania Trump, whose office issued a statement saying that Ricardel “no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House.” The two reportedly clashed over issues relating to the first lady’s recent trip to Africa (including “seating on the plane,” according to the WSJ), leading to suspicions that Ricardel was behind some of the negative coverage of Melania Trump and her staff.
Wall Street Journal
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Flipped out. Flipkart co-founder and CEO Binny Bansal resigned after allegations of “serious personal misconduct” and a subsequent investigation that “did not find evidence to corroborate the complainant’s assertions against Binny, [but] did reveal other lapses in judgment.” As you may recall, Walmart bought a 77% stake in the Indian e-commerce company earlier this year for an eye-watering $16 billion. Walmart has yet to reveal any other details about the allegations against Bansal or the findings from its investigation.
Fortune
• Deal or no deal? Today is arguably make or break for U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May as she tries to sell her cabinet—and ultimately Parliament—on her draft Brexit deal, which could stave off the cataclysmic possibility of the U.K. leaving the EU with no deal. She certainly will face intense pushback from her Labour rivals and from the hardcore-Brexiteer faction of her own Conservative party.
Fortune
• In her own words. Monica Lewinsky explains why she chose to participate in the documentary series The Clinton Affair about her relationship with President Bill Clinton. “Throughout history, women have been traduced and silenced,” she writes. “Now, it’s our time to tell our own stories in our own words.”
Vanity Fair
• A win for Sinema. A week after the midterms, Democrat Kyrsten Sinema won her race against Republican Martha McSally, making Sinema the first female senator from Arizona—a distinction either candidate would have earned. Sinema is also the first openly bisexual senator.
New York Times
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Sheila Tran, formerly of Yahoo and Polyvore, is now head of communications at Opendoor. Susanna Dinnage is the first female CEO of Premier League, England’s football (soccer) league system. Lisa Aiken moves from Net-a-Porter to Moda Operandi, where she’ll be women’s fashion director.
Yesterday, we reported that Sahar Elhabashi was Spotify’s new chief content officer. Her actual title is VP, head of content business. (Dawn Ostroff is Spotify’s chief content officer.) We regret the error.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• State house history. Christine Hallquist lost her race for governor of Vermont, but history was made in Colorado. Brianna Titone is the first transgender representative in the Colorado State House.
Colorado Sun
• How to decrease domestic violence. Improving women’s economic status can help bring down rates of domestic violence, but it’s not enough on its own. Improving women’s social status alongside their income—in this case defined by participation in an educational program aiming to elevate social standing in the community—brought down domestic violence rates even further. The research is based on a group of very poor women in Bangladesh.
NPR
• ‘How to date a lot of billionaires.’ Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo are known as the Canadian Kardashians. But unlike the famous reality TV tribe, these siblings were arrested in Nigeria, where they were known for dating Nigerian billionaires, and then one of the pair was detained for 40 days in Italy. The sisters’ story—full of extravagance, social media stardom, international intrigue, and a battle with Interpol—is wild.
New York Times
Today’s Broadsheet was produced by Emma Hinchliffe. Share it with a friend. Looking for previous Broadsheets? Click here.