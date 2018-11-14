Flipkart CEO, Kirstjen Nielsen, Kyrsten Sinema: Broadsheet November 14

• Another one bites the dust. And then there were four?

According to a slew of reports, President Donald Trump is poised to remove Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. Assuming that actually happens, Trump’s cabinet would be down to four women by the end of the year. (Nikki Haley will also leave her post her as U.N. ambassador in 2019.)

Nielsen’s probable ouster is reportedly related to her close ties with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, who has been on thin ice with the West Wing for months, according to the Wall Street Journal. She also appears to have clashed with National Security Adviser John Bolton over plans for addressing the migrant caravan headed toward to the U.S. border.

But while Nielsen’s fate remains undecided, that of another woman in the administration, Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel, is sealed—she was fired (and escorted out of the White House) yesterday.

Interestingly, her ouster seems to have been driven, at least in part, by First Lady Melania Trump, whose office issued a statement saying that Ricardel “no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House.” The two reportedly clashed over issues relating to the first lady’s recent trip to Africa (including “seating on the plane,” according to the WSJ), leading to suspicions that Ricardel was behind some of the negative coverage of Melania Trump and her staff.

