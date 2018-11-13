Pilots Say They Saw 'Very Fast' UFO Flying Over Ireland

The search for UFOs is on in Ireland after several pilots reported seeing something flying around last week.

At least four pilots confirmed to air traffic control that they saw a “very fast” and “very bright” unidentified flying object (UFO) over Ireland on Friday. According to CNN, which earlier reported on the audio logs between the pilots and air traffic control, none of the pilots were able to identify the object.

“It came up on our left hand side (rapidly veered) to the north, we saw a bright light and it just disappeared at a very high speed … we were just wondering,” one pilot said, according to the network. “We didn’t think it was a likely collision course .. (just wondering) what it could be.”

Of course, there have been reports of UFO sightings for decades and people around the globe are actively seeking proof that aliens exist and could be monitoring us from above. Often times, however, UFO sightings are human objects, military tests, or other phenomena that can be readily explained.

There are always going to be a few hoping that the sightings point to possible alien activity. But, in this case, another pilot who saw the fast-moving object said it was likely a “meteor or some kind of object re-entry,” according to the audio logs. Scientists on Twitter and elsewhere have also suggested that it was likely a meteor, as well.