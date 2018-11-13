Hollywood Stars Pay Tribute to the 'Pioneering Force' That Was Marvel's Stan Lee

Tributes have been pouring in for comics legend Stan Lee, who died Monday.

Lee created or co-created a veritable pantheon of beloved superhero characters that populate the world’s most sprawling film and TV franchise, so there was no shortage of praise for the man from the stars of the Marvel universe.

Here’s Tom Holland, the latest actor to play Lee’s iconic Spider-Man.

Here’s Evangeline Lilly, who plays the Wasp.

Stan…more than a master of stories, you always seemed like a master of living. I will look to you for inspiration for the rest of my life. You live on. xoxo Your Wasp

#liveon #StanLee pic.twitter.com/JRA2aRM3bG — Evangeline Lilly (@EvangelineLilly) November 12, 2018

And here are Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. and Wolverine Hugh Jackman…

We’ve lost a creative genius. Stan Lee was a pioneering force in the superhero universe. I’m proud to have been a small part of his legacy and …. to have helped bring one of his characters to life. #StanLee #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/iOdefi7iYz — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 12, 2018

As Jackman noted, Lee was a “pioneering force” in the comics business. That’s partly because of the humanity of his flawed superheroes—a point not lost on Mark Ruffalo, who plays a certain character with serious anger issues:

Sad, sad day. Rest In Power, Uncle Stan. You have made the world a better place through the power of modern mythology and your love of this messy business of being human… pic.twitter.com/x6yZ6ClNSX — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 12, 2018

Jennifer Garner, who played the assassin Elektra Natchios in the little-loved 2003 adaptation of Daredevil and its spin-off Elektra, also noted that Lee was responsible for “making heroes out of women”—Lee’s female superheroes also include the mutant Jean Grey, Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman) and Natasha Romanova (Black Widow.)

With great output comes great adulation—and, in Marvel’s case, a fortune to go with it. The movies based on Lee’s work have grossed many billions. Black Panther has taken $700 million at the box office, with Avenger: Infinity War and Marvel’s The Avengers not far behind at $679 million and $623 million respectively.

As such, the last word here goes to Marvel supremo Kevin Feige. Excelsior indeed.