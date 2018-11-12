UK Equal Pay Day, Mary Meeker, Women of WWI: Broadsheet November 12

• Out of office. When you devote your days to covering women’s equality (or lack thereof), it can sometimes feel like you’re in a bit of an echo chamber. After all, most of the people who make the effort to read the Broadsheet already have a good grasp on the issues we cover. While I’m beyond grateful to be part of the community of our readers, I do wonder: How can we widen our discussion of the hurdles women still face to include an audience that might not know much about them?

So, you can imagine my delight in reading this New York Times story about how women in the U.K. are marking their Equal Pay Day, which fell on Saturday. Unlike the U.S., where Equal Pay Day falls on the date women have to work to in a new year to make as much as men did in the previous one (it was April 10 in 2018), the Brits define it as the day women start effectively “working for free.” And to drive that fact home, some women on Saturday turned on automatic email replies saying, “I’m out of office until 2019.”

I love this playful yet pointed way of reminding every single person who emails you of the existence of the wage gap and the reality that it affects women they know—including the one they just emailed. What do you think: Should we adopt this in the U.S. for 2019?

