Facebook was having technical issues across the world Monday, with many users receiving a message saying “something went wrong” when they tried to access the social media site, whether via desktop or mobile app.

The issue arose around 11 a.m. on Monday, but was resolved for many by the early afternoon. An outage map from Downdetector showed the problem was highly concentrated in the northeastern and midwestern regions of the United States and southern Brazil. Still more people were reporting issues in parts of Mexico, Europe, and South America, with concentrations in Peru and Argentina.

In areas where the site was down, the web page displayed a message reading, “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.”

According to a Facebook spokesperson, the issue was due to a routine test.

“Earlier today, a routine test caused users to have trouble accessing or posting to all Facebook services including WhatsApp and Instagram,” a spokesperson for Facebook told Fortune. “We quickly investigated and restored access for everyone. We’re sorry for the inconvenience.”