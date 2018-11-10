What Is Open (And Closed) on Veterans Day 2018

Veterans Day is a time to honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. military.

Originally called Armistice Day, the holiday began as away to celebrate the lives of those who died. Armistice Day was celebrated on November 11, the day the Armistice that ended World War I was signed.

Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all veterans.

While Veterans Day 2018 falls on Sunday, Nov. 11, the holiday is observed on Monday, Nov. 12, meaning many institutions will be closed.

Here is everything that is open and closed on Veterans Day 2018:

The Stock Market

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are still open on Veterans Day. The bond market will close on Monday to observe the holiday.

Banks

Veterans Day is a bank holiday, so most banks are closed. Banks like TD Bank that have Sunday hours will remain open on Sunday, but will close on Monday.

Businesses and Offices

Many workplaces—but not all—do close for the day, but individual companies vary.

Restaurants

Many restaurants offer free meals and deals to veterans. Here is a list of participating restaurants for Veterans Day 2018.

Schools

Most schools are closed for Veterans Day, but they do have the option of remaining open.

Mail and Post Offices

Since it is a federal holiday, there is no mail on Veterans Day and post offices are closed on Monday. However, UPS and Fedex stores will remain open for delivery and pickup.

Courts

Courts are closed on Veterans Day.

Libraries

Most libraries will remain open on Sunday, Nov. 11, but will shut down on Monday, Nov. 12.

National Parks

Not only are America’s national parks open on Veterans Day, but Veterans Day is one of four days each year that they offer free admission.

State, Federal, and County Offices

Government offices are closed for the federal holiday.