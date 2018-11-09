Here's Where Military Members Can Eat for Free on Veterans Day 2018

Veteran’s Day is a chance for the nation to show its appreciation to those who have defended its liberties. And dozens of restaurants are doing so by offering free food to veterans and active duty military this Veterans Day.

Like last year, many major chains and smaller eating establishments are offering free food and discounts to veterans who have proper identification. Veterans Day falls on Sunday, Nov. 11, this year, but is officially observed on Monday the 12th. Some restaurants are only offering the deal on Veterans Day, while others offer it for longer periods. Be sure to check before heading out.

The list of restaurants offering free meals to veterans is constantly growing, but below you can find some of the best offers for military members on Veteran’s Day:

On Sunday, Applebee’s hopes to serve 1 million free meals to veterans, offering full-sized entrees from eight popular menu items, including a bacon cheeseburger, a 6-ounce sirloin, fiesta lime chicken, and three-cheese chicken penne.

From 5 a.m. until noon on Monday, veterans and active duty military can build their own grand slam meal for free.

On Nov. 11, the chain is offering a free small order of wings and fries to armed service members. You can choose either traditional or boneless.

On Sunday, military can choose from one of seven entrees, ranging from burgers to chicken crispers to quesadillas.

The chain formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free doughnut on Nov. 11 to veterans and active duty military. It’s also offering a month’s worth of K-Cup coffee pods to a dozen franchisees who have served the country and will surprise other military members with a coffee shipment as well.

Come in between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on the 11th for a free Hot-N-Ready lunch combo, which includes four slices of pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink.

Sleepy, but not hungry? Swing by Starbucks for a free tall hot brewed coffee on the 11th.

Veterans will get a free meal on Sunday, choosing from six popular pizzas, four full-sized salads or three pasta dishes. They’ll also walk out with a buy-one-get-one-free coupon, which can be used from the 12th through the 18th.

They’ll have to buy the meal, but veterans can wrap it up with a free Goo Goo Cluster Latte or double chocolate fudge Coca Cola cake for Veterans Day.

The Mexican chain will offer a free ‘create-your-own’ combo meal to veterans, choosing any two items off of the combo menu, including tacos, empanadas, and enchiladas, on Nov. 11.

Members with a valid military ID can get a free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on the 11th. They’ll also always receive 10% off their entire check.

Show proof of service and you’ll get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries at the burger chain on Nov. 11.

For Veterans Day, the seafood chain is offering either a free appetizer or desert on both Nov. 11 and 12 to anyone with a valid military ID or proof of service. Options include the lobster and langostino pizza and seafood-stuffed mushrooms, along with key lime pie and brownie overload.