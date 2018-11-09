HBO’s ‘Westworld’ Set Burns Down in California Fire

The set for HBO’s hit show Westworld has burned up in a growing fire east of Los Angeles.

Western structures at Paramount Ranch in Agoura, Calif. was among the damage seen Friday from the Woolsey fire, which sparked Thursday night and so far has engulfed 10,000 acres and forced evacuations.

HBO used Paramount Ranch as one of the filming locations for seasons one and two of Westworld, along with Melody Ranch in Santa Clarita, Fox5 San Diego reported. The network said that the show, which has been renewed for a third season, wasn’t in production and that it doesn’t yet know the extent of the damage, according to the news agency.

The Woolsey Fire is burning in both Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, causing at least 75,000 homes to be evacuated. It is one of three massive fires consuming California that have resulted in at least five deaths and destroyed homes across the state.

We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura. We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it. pic.twitter.com/oC4n7KR8ZT — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) November 9, 2018

It isn’t the first hiccup for the show due to wildfires. Last year, HBO had to halt filming of Westworld due to wildfire threats, though no damage from that incident was reported.

Paramount Ranch was purchased by Paramount Pictures in 1927 and the old western town was to be used as a “movie ranch.” The property, now part of the National Park Service, was the set for a number of Hollywood productions, including The Lake House and Caught in the Draft, as well as TV shows such as Weeds, The Mentalist, and Quickdraw.

One of HBO’s most popular shows, Westworld has a cast of big names including Anthony Hopkins, Thandie Newton and Ed Harris that won the network nine Emmys. The sci-fi drama takes place in Westworld, a theme park filled with life-like robots and meant to act a world of indulgence.