California Fires Update: 20,000 Acres Burned in Butte County; 30,000 Homes at Risk in Los Angeles

As another series of wildfires spread rapidly through California, more than 20 million people in the state are under red flag warnings Friday.

The Camp Fire in the northern part of the state has burned through 20,000 acres, while the Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties quadrupled in size overnight. Meanwhile, the Hill Fire, located just down the road from the Thousand Oaks bar where 12 people were killed earlier this week in a mass shooting, has topped 10,000 acres.

Here’s the latest on each of the California wildfires:

Camp Fire

Fire officials have issued evacuation orders for homes in areas of Chico, Calif., which has a population of roughly 93,000 people. (Chico is about 90 miles north of Sacramento.) 35 mph winds are hampering efforts to contain the blaze, which has already destroyed the town of Paradise, burning more than 1,000 homes and the town hospital. All totaled, 40,000 people have been evacuated from the path of the wildfire so far.

15,000 homes are at risk, according to CalFire—a number that could increase dramatically with the next update. While there have been injuries from the fire, there’s no official tally of how many civilians and firefighters were hurt or possibly killed.

Nearly 2,300 fire personnel are battling the blaze.

Heart-stopping, dramatic footage of a resident attempting to escape the #CampFire. pic.twitter.com/TjEPNxEErV — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) November 8, 2018

The fire just shot up the hill, feet from where we were standing. This is volatile. #CampFire pic.twitter.com/zKkHi1TtUl — Max Resnik (@KCRAMax) November 8, 2018

Woolsey Fire

While not as big as the Camp Fire, the Woolsey Fire, which currently measures approximately 8,000 acres, is in a much more densely populated area. Last night it covered just 2,000 acres.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has issued mandatory evacuation orders south of the 101 freeway to Mulholland Highway.

Early Friday morning, the wildfire jumped the 101 in Ventura County into Agoura Hills, closing a 4-mile stretch of the highway. Forecasters expect things to get worse today, as wind gusts will come close to 60 mph amid very dry conditions.

As of 5:30 a.m. ET, the fire was 0% contained. Nearly 75,000 homes are under evacuation orders and at least 30,000 are at risk. At present, 400 fire personnel are on scene fighting the fire.

Fire has jumped the 101 freeway at Liberty Canyon and is well established on the south side of the freeway.Avoid 101 of commuting, large back-ups behind closure pic.twitter.com/1BbrDUPgSj — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 9, 2018

#HillFire #WoolseyFire view from the front of my house in Newbury Park pic.twitter.com/XsznkUax8F — sandy (@thesandmasta) November 8, 2018

Hill Fire

With the area still reeling from the shooting at the Thousand Oaks bar, the Hill fire has spread to 10,000 acres, quickly shutting down the 101 Freeway.

News from official sources on this fire is not as readily available, but social media is filled with scary scenes.