California wildfires are burning again, with the Camp Fire near Chico the latest large fire to erupt in Northern California, and the Woolsey and Hill Fires burning tens of thousands of acres across Southern California.

The Camp Fire, burning in Butte County, is now the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history. The Camp Fire has injured at least three firefighters and burned more than 8,800 structures since it began on Thursday, Nov. 8. At least 48 deaths have been reported and nearly 200 people are still unaccounted for, according to the San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday. Even though Chico is more than 150 miles north of San Francisco, smoke and air quality advisories remain in effect across the entire San Francisco Bay Area, as well as other parts of Northern California.

In Southern California, the Woolsey Fire has destroyed parts of the city of Malibu, as well as inland communities from Oak Park to Calabasas. Another SoCal blaze, the Hill Fire, has also prompted evacuations and air quality advisories. Statewide, fire officials estimate at least 215,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to wildfires, according to the Press Democrat.

Google Maps continues to update its 2018 California fire map on the various blazes, as well as a Google Crisis Map with information about specific California wildfires including the Camp Fire, Woolsey Fire, and Hill Fire. The California fire map also includes info about air quality, evacuation orders, shelters, fire containment statistics, road closures, and more.

Google’s 2018 Statewide Fire Map for California lists all the active fires in the state for which California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) is responding.

Camp Fire

A large Northern California wildfire, the Camp Fire, began early Thursday morning near Camp Creek Road and Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon. As of Wednesday morning, the fire has already consumed more than 135,000 acres, more than twice the size of the city of San Francisco. So far, the fire is 35% contained, which refers to a fire line that firefighters dig around a blaze in order to stop it from spreading.

The Camp Fire continues to threaten some 15,000 structures, in addition to the more than 8,800 it has already engulfed, 7,600 of which were single-family homes, according to the Chronicle.

The entire town of Paradise has basically been destroyed by the devastating fire, most of its 27,000 residents making it to safety before flames engulfed the town’s structures. Evacuation orders continue in Chico and neighboring Butte County towns, some of which have temporarily closed the public schools.

For those of you in areas affected by the #CampFire and #WoolseyFire, please use the information on the attached graphic to stay informed throughout these fires. pic.twitter.com/8rpngYlCIp — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 14, 2018

CBS13 in Sacramento reported on Thursday that California first responders fighting the Camp Fire will receive funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to continue battling the blaze.

Woolsey Fire and Hill Fire

In Southern California, two fires ignited tens of thousands of acres overnight between Thursday, Nov. 8 and Friday, Nov. 9. The Woolsey Fire, burning across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, has already engulfed more than 97,000 acres and is 47% contained as of Wednesday. The Woolsey Fire has forced evacuations from Calabasas to Oak Park to the coastal enclave of Malibu after the fire jumped the 101 freeway Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles Times.

#WoolseyFire Winds are pushing the fire hard in Oak Park now pic.twitter.com/sx5PIgZA4b — Michael Coons (@Michael_Coons) November 9, 2018

The coastal city of Malibu issued mandatory evacuations on Friday. With just under 13,000 residents, many of them the biggest names in Hollywood entertainment, the city was evacuated along the Pacific Coast Highway, which was temporarily turned into a four-lane, one-way route with all traffic directed southbound. Numerous celebrities with homes in the area including Miley Cyrus, Cher, and Gerard Butler took to social media to share photos of the devastation and offer thanks that they and their loved ones made it out in time.

Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California. Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you @LAFD. If you can, support these brave men and women at https://t.co/ei7c7F7cZx. pic.twitter.com/AcBcLtKmDU — Gerard Butler (@GerardButler) November 11, 2018

The Hill Fire in Ventura County is just over 4,500 acres and is 94% contained, Cal Fire said Wednesday morning.

In addition to the personal devastation these fires continue to cause, it is expected that the cost to individual homeowners, the state, and insurers will top $19 billion.

Even before fire season began in early 2018, record-setting fires engulfed huge swaths of the Golden State, claiming the lives of numerous firefighters and civilians trying to flee the flames. The Mendocino Complex Fire, which was finally contained in August at more than 410,000 acres, ended up being the largest complex fire in recorded California history.

With late autumn winds fanning the flames of the California fires, causing some blazes to grow, these two dynamic maps are worth bookmarking, so you can stay up to date with the latest updates from affected areas in Northern California as well as Southern California.

Fortune will continue to update this post as California’s 2018 fires continue to rage.