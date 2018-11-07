If you believe the data that suggests diverse organizations and teams are smarter, make better decisions, are more fiscally successful and bring more innovative products to market, than the prospects for better political governance in the U.S. look brighter today.

While there were plenty of highs and lows on a busy election night, the overall result is a growing field of representatives who, in some important ways, better reflect the faces and feelings of the American population.

Here’s a quick list:

I’m barely scratching the surface.

I know that fans of Texas’ Beto O’Rourke or Florida’s Andrew Gillum were disappointed in last night’s results, and it looks like two races in Georgia will drag on for awhile: Both House candidate Lucy McBath, who lost her son to gun violence, and gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams are still crunching the numbers.

In Abrams case, it’s a little more than crunching, of course.

But now that the midterms are over, it will soon be time for these elected officials to get to work. That’s a whole different ball game, isn’t it? Perhaps it’s time to sponsor a GoFundMe account to send bias-mitigation trainers to Capitol Hill and beyond, to make sure everyone’s on the same page.

You know what they say—diversity is being invited to the party, but inclusion is being asked to dance.

Cha, cha, cha.