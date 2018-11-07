Democratic House, Iran Pushback, HSBC Hack: CEO Daily for November 7, 2018

Good morning. David Meyer here, filling in for Alan from Berlin.

The 2018 midterms provided something for everyone. The Democrats resoundingly took the House, putting an end to four years of Republican-controlled Congress. The Republicans grew their Senate majority. President Trump was not engulfed in a massive blue wave—notably, progressive hopefuls Beto O’Rourke and Andrew Gillum lost out—but Trump didn’t win anything like a clear endorsement from the voting populace either.

Here’s what we can say with confidence now:

Trump’s existing victories (such as tax cuts) are likely safe for the next couple years, given the Republican domination of the Senate.

Trump’s promised victories (such as more tax cuts) are likely doomed, given the Democratic domination of the House.

Trump and his administration are about to face a ton of scrutiny, now that Democrats control the House committees.

What of bipartisanship? Trump’s presidency thus far has been an intensely tribal one, and his campaigning ahead of yesterday’s election all but demonized the Democrats with claims that they wanted to enact a socialist, border-destroying agenda. Meanwhile, the Democratic surge was largely fuelled by anti-Trumpism.

Potential House speaker Nancy Pelosi drew fire from the left when she last night promised her party would “strive for bipartisanship.” That will be difficult while also launching investigations against and checking the impulses of a president who is, in political terms, an outright street fighter. But anything that might even slightly ameliorate the toxic divisiveness of the last few years would be welcome. Perhaps much-needed infrastructure investment might provide an opportunity for a spot of cooperation.

Sides aside, this is an historic moment. There are now (based on the races that were called at the time of writing) at least 117 women in Congress, up from the previous high of 107. The House will now include Muslim women and Native American women for the first time. America’s lawmakers are becoming more diverse and representative—and however divided these times may be, this is a shift that bodes well for the future.

