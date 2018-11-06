Pringles Thanksgiving-themed chips are officially back for another year. Now you can enjoy turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie just as the pilgrims intended—in a can of potato chips.

Past years of the limited-edition chips have included exotic flavors like Cranberry Sauce and Green Bean Casserole. This year, Pringles is just offering the three core flavors: Turkey, Stuffing, and Pumpkin Pie, but is also offering them for sale online. Last year’s eight-flavor offering was only available to individuals the company selected.

The Thanksgiving chips come in mini cans and packaged together in a single box which Pringles says is “designed, sealed, and delivered to mimic the canned goods in your pantry around the holidays.”. The trio is priced at $15 and goes on sale Nov. 6th at 11:59 p.m. ET, exclusively on the company’s site.

As you might imagine, supplies are limited. If you absolutely want to make sure you grab a package, it’s in your best interest to log in tonight and try to snag one right when they go on sale.