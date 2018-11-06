HQ2 Take Two, Trump Ad, Digital Tax: CEO Daily for November 6, 2018

Good morning.

I’m starting this Election Day in Montreal, where Fortune’s Most Powerful Women International Summit got underway yesterday. Prime Minister Trudeau joined the group for dinner, and was asked by Fortune’s Nina Easton whether the U.S. corporate tax cut had left Canada uncompetitive in vying for foreign investment. “Tax rates aren’t the only thing companies look at when they invest,” he said. “We can give you a visa in Toronto in two weeks for your top talent. We are a country that is open to immigration. That’s an advantage I don’t see the U.S. competing with any time soon.” Amazon, are you listening?

Lockheed CEO Marillyn Hewson headlined the event. She said in her travels around the world, both government and corporate leaders have told her that “this is one of the most unpredictable and chaotic threat environments they have seen since the Cold War.” Having spent my weekend debating the effects of AI on society, I asked her the two questions that divided the group I was with: 1) What does she think about the Google engineers who signed a letter refusing to work on AI-powered weapons systems, and 2) does she believe that autonomous weapons should not be empowered to make kill decisions without human involvement. On the first point, she took on the Google gang. “You don’t have trade and growth if you don’t have security.” But on the second, she sided with those who believe “it is important to have a human in the loop.”

And speaking of my weekend in AI-land, I owe an apology to Garry Kasparov for misspelling his first name, and Tom Siebel for misspelling his last. There is no excuse for it…although I do find myself writing these essays at odd hours.

More coverage of the Montreal event here. More news below. And if you are in the U.S., be sure to vote.