Term Sheet -- Monday, November 5

The relationship between Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman remains under scrutiny over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

On Friday, we discussed Softbank’s awkward position after it publicly touted that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) contributed nearly half of the money for its $93 billion Vision Fund. Recently, bin Salman announced that he planned to pour another $45 billion into SoftBank’s second Vision Fund.

Various media outlets posited whether the scandal could freeze Softbank out of future deals or whether it would have an impact on subsequent Vision funds.

Looks like the former hasn’t happened (and likely won’t happen) given that Softbank led two massive deals last week — it invested $375 million in food logistics startup Zume (with plans to invest another $375 million at a later date) and poured $1.1 billion into ‘smart window’ glass maker View.

As for the effect on future Vision funds, Son shed some light this morning over whether he plans to shun Saudi Arabia in raising capital for its second tech investment vehicle. In his first public remarks about the Khashoggi controversy, Son condemned the murder, saying it was “a horrible and deeply regrettable act.” He noted that he met with senior Saudi officials to raise his concerns about the incident.

But the bottom line? Son is reluctant to sever social & financial ties with the kingdom. He was careful to position the sensitive issue as his ‘responsibility’ in helping the Saudi people, not the Saudi government.

“We want to see those responsible held accountable. But at the same time, we have also accepted the responsibility to the people of Saudi Arabia — an obligation we take quite seriously — to help them manage their financial resources and diversify their economy,” he said at a SoftBank earnings presentation. “As horrible as this event was, we cannot turn our backs on the Saudi people as we work to help them in their continued efforts to reform and modernize their society.”

According to Recode, Son declined to say whether he would take capital from Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund for a future Vision Fund, but he said he’d be paying attention to how the Saudis explain the Khashoggi death going forward. “For the new cases or new projects, we would like to carefully watch the outcome of the case,” Son said. “And once the explanation is fully made, then we will think about it.”

He added that “as a businessman, I believe I should not be involved in the political side of such a case.” And just like that, Son told us that he’s not willing to put his business relationship with the kingdom on ice. It makes sense — so much of Son’s fate lies in the hands of the Saudi royal family that it’s no surprise he’ll find a way to justify his decision.

It’s now up to founders to decide whether they’ll reject Softbank’s money on moral grounds. As some have predicted, SoftBank could face “a revolt in Silicon Valley,” but just take a look at the first item in the VC deals section below & you’ll see why I’m not expecting that to happen anytime soon.

FUND ALERT: Approximately 2,000 startups and 1,500 investors are arriving at Web Summit today, a three-day technology conference held in Lisbon, Portugal. Looks like Web Summit is attempting to be more than just a regular conference.

The organization filed paperwork with the SEC in May to form its own $50 million venture capital fund named Amaranthine. The fund will take minority stakes in companies across various stages, according to The Financial Times. The fund will be led by Patrick Murphy, previously of Goldman Sachs and Universal’s venture arm, and Web Summit co-founder David Kelly.

“Look, we help some companies in a really huge way for three days,” said Paddy Cosgrave, the chief executive of Web Summit. “What about the other 362 days?” Read more.