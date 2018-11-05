Tallahassee Shooting, NYC Marathon, Ivanka Trump Campaigns: Broadsheet November 5

• Rockin’ the vote. We’ve heard so much about female candidates this election cycle and how they could remake the power dynamic in Washington. But female voters? Boy, do they wield power, too. The Washington Post reports that women, “passionate about the state of the country, [who’ve come] off the sidelines to play a more significant role in past years,” could be the deciding factor if Republicans lose control of the House or the Senate.

Earlier this year, a separate study suggested that women of a single generation—Millennials—have the power to determine the midterms.

So what’s motivating Republican and Democratic women as they head to their polling places? The Post has several fascinating snapshots of female voters.

Caroline Stover, a 59-year-old marketing executive in Atlanta, got politically active after 2016 and sees President Donald Trump as “bringing out the warrior” in women who want to defend women’s rights, health care, the environment, and American diplomacy.

Jasmine Clark, 35, is a microbiologist and Emory University lecturer. She entered the race for Georgia’s House District 108 as a Democrat over concerns about the climate. “I went from being a happy scientist to a mad scientist,” she says.

Then there’s Dede Laugesen, 49, who worked for Trump’s 2016 campaign and still loves the president— “ornery” tweets and all. She likes him because he’s “pro-life, pro-Israel, and pro-America.”

This New York Times article captured similar sentiment among other female Trump fans who defy this election cycle’s narrative of women voters—even right-leaning ones—denouncing the president. “I didn’t vote for him for his character,” Charlene Brown, a 57-year-old real estate agent from Indianapolis, told the Times. “I voted for him for his positions.”

Women’s varied voices will be heard at the ballot box on Tuesday, even more so than men’s since female voters—compared to their male counterparts—are a more reliable voting bloc.

American politics and diplomacy—especially with its Northern neighbor—will no doubt be a topic of conversation as Fortune‘s MPW International Summit gets underway in Montreal. On the agenda today: interviews with Lockheed Martin president and CEO Marillyn Hewson, Hudson’s Bay CEO Helena Foulkes, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.