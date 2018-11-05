Tallahassee Shooting, NYC Marathon, Ivanka Trump Campaigns: Broadsheet November 5

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! Ivanka Trump hits the campaign trail, the suspect in the Tallahassee yoga studio shooting had a history of misogyny, and women yield great power at the ballot box. We’re coming to you from Montreal, where Fortune’s Most Powerful Women International Summit kicks off this afternoon. Have a mindful Monday.
EVERYONE'S TALKING
• Rockin’ the vote. We’ve heard so much about female candidates this election cycle and how they could remake the power dynamic in Washington. But female voters? Boy, do they wield power, too. The Washington Post reports that women, “passionate about the state of the country, [who’ve come] off the sidelines to play a more significant role in past years,” could be the deciding factor if Republicans lose control of the House or the Senate.
Earlier this year, a separate study suggested that women of a single generation—Millennials—have the power to determine the midterms.
So what’s motivating Republican and Democratic women as they head to their polling places? The Post has several fascinating snapshots of female voters.
Caroline Stover, a 59-year-old marketing executive in Atlanta, got politically active after 2016 and sees President Donald Trump as “bringing out the warrior” in women who want to defend women’s rights, health care, the environment, and American diplomacy.
Jasmine Clark, 35, is a microbiologist and Emory University lecturer. She entered the race for Georgia’s House District 108 as a Democrat over concerns about the climate. “I went from being a happy scientist to a mad scientist,” she says.
Then there’s Dede Laugesen, 49, who worked for Trump’s 2016 campaign and still loves the president— “ornery” tweets and all. She likes him because he’s “pro-life, pro-Israel, and pro-America.”
This New York Times article captured similar sentiment among other female Trump fans who defy this election cycle’s narrative of women voters—even right-leaning ones—denouncing the president. “I didn’t vote for him for his character,” Charlene Brown, a 57-year-old real estate agent from Indianapolis, told the Times. “I voted for him for his positions.”
Women’s varied voices will be heard at the ballot box on Tuesday, even more so than men’s since female voters—compared to their male counterparts—are a more reliable voting bloc.
American politics and diplomacy—especially with its Northern neighbor—will no doubt be a topic of conversation as Fortune‘s MPW International Summit gets underway in Montreal. On the agenda today: interviews with Lockheed Martin president and CEO Marillyn Hewson, Hudson’s Bay CEO Helena Foulkes, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
ALSO IN THE HEADLINES
• Political hack. Right before Tuesday’s Georgia gubernatorial election in which he faces off against Democrat Stacey Abrams, Georgia Secretary of State and Republican candidate Brian Kemp opened an investigation into Georgia’s Democratic Party. Kemp opened the investigation after what he called “a failed attempt to hack the state’s voter registration system” but hasn’t offered any evidence. Democratic leaders have denied the allegations and called the investigation a political stunt.
Fortune
• Misogyny gets deadly. The shooting at a Tallahassee yoga studio has barely registered in the news cycle, but it’s a scary one. Suspect Scott Paul Beierle had a history of posting online about violence against women and his objections to interracial relationships and was arrested twice for groping women. The self-described “misogynist” and “incel” killed two women and wounded five people before killing himself.
CNN
• Ivanka hits the trail. Ivanka Trump hit the campaign trail before Tuesday’s midterm elections on behalf of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, who is running for reelection. Trump highlighted that Reynolds is the first female governor of Iowa, but also of note is the fact that Reynolds in May signed into law the country’s most restrictive abortion ban, outlawing abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.
Refinery29
• Toxic masculinity at (literal) work. One of the most common ways companies end up engulfed by toxic leadership, harassment, and illegal behavior? “Masculinity contest culture,” according to three academic researchers. Workplaces that fall into this category tend to have the values “show no weakness,” “dog eat dog,” “put work first,” and “strength and stamina,” which—duh—eventually end up harming the organization.
Harvard Business Review
MOVERS AND SHAKERS: Susan Molinari, former congresswoman and Google’s top lobbyist, stepped down from her role representing the company’s interests in Washington. Rebecca Burack was promoted to lead private equity practice for the Americas at Bain & Company, the first woman in that role. Pharmaceutical analyst Jami Rubin will leave Goldman Sachs. Denise Wills was promoted to deputy editor of The Atlantic. Deborah Conrad is the new CMO for healthcare startup Grand Rounds.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
• As a father of daughters... The “father of daughters” line is cliché, but a new study shows it actually has some merit. Researchers found that men whose first child was a daughter were more likely to support Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election or to support a similar fictional female presidential candidate. Fathering a daughter after having a son doesn’t have the same effect.
Washington Post
• Winning in Tennessee. An inspiring cable news segment from last week: MSNBC convened a panel of eight African-American women who have already won races for office, from school board commissioner to state representative, in Shelby County, Tennessee this year.
MSNBC
• Who you calling a loser? Women spur change when they win political office, but they have great effect when they lose races, too. Women who lost earlier this year—and those who will lose this week—leave “a permanent mark on our political system.”
Broadly
• ‘The last good rich person.’ A fascinating profile of one of those little known behind-the-scenes figures who are so often women: Agnes Gund, a longtime New York philanthropist, who focuses on the arts and racial justice. Gund, now 80, is “running out of cash” and recently sold a piece from her art collection for $165 million to fund her philanthropic work.
New York Times
ON MY RADAR
