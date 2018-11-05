Elon Musk Just Gave the First Peek of His Boring Tunnel

Elon Musk just gave the internet a privileged look at what you might see if you’re lucky enough to attend the opening of the first Boring tunnel on December 10th.

Musk walked the full length of the two-mile long tunnel under Hawthorne, California, that his Boring Company built as a test of Musk’s plan to revolutionize public transportation with tunnels and autonomous vehicles. He called the tunnel “disturbingly long,” though its first passengers may be singing a different tune after traveling through it at speeds up to 155 mph.

The Boring Company wants to build tunnels to Dodger Stadium and between Washington, D.C. and Maryland. They’ve already gotten approval to build a connection to Chicago O’Hare that will get passengers from downtown to the airport in 12 minutes.

The Hawthorne tunnel, which has been under construction for over a year, is scheduled to open in a private event on December 10th. Musk has said he’ll provide free rides to the public on the following day. If successfully constructed, the Boring Company has indicated that fares on the Loop system will be commensurate with the cost of traveling on other types of public transportation.