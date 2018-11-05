Some States Allow You to Register to Vote on Election Day. Here's the List

Election Day in the United States is less than 24 hours away. For those of you who have forgotten or neglected to register to vote, there are a number of states in which all is not lost.

If you live in the following states or districts, you can register anytime up until the moment you cast your ballot:

—California

—Colorado

—Connecticut

—Hawaii

—Idaho

—Illinois

—Iowa

—Maine

—Minnesota

—Montana

—New Hampshire

—Utah

—Vermont

—Wisconsin

—Wyoming

—Washington D.C.

And in North Dakota, there is no voter registration, meaning residents simply need to show up to a polling place with a valid form of ID to vote.

But be sure to get to your polling place before the polls close: for most states, that’s by 9 p.m. local time at the latest, whereas in others, polls can close as early 6 p.m. The important thing is to get in line before that hour—most states require admittance to anyone who’s already standing in line to vote, even if the polls have technically closed.

Voters must go to their assigned polling place. If you’re unsure which location you’re assigned to, contact your local election official or look it up using your address in this online search.

Once you’ve handled your registration and arrived at the correct polling place before it has closed, there’s only one other item not to forget in order to ensure you can vote: a form of identification. While a number of states don’t require an ID, others require certain forms of non-photo or photo ID, which differ from state to state.

Commonly accepted forms of photo ID include a driver’s license, military ID, or tribal ID. Non-photo IDs include a bank statement or form of government document that has your name and address on it. Meanwhile, in states like Texas, a concealed-carry permit will suffice, but a student ID will not. You can look up your state’s requirements here.

And if you’ll have difficulty getting to your polling place, both Uber and Lyft are offering free or discounted rides.