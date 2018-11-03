Live Nation Shares Soar to Record High as Millennials Flock to Live Events
Swae Lee (L) and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd perform onstage during "Mac Miller: A Celebration Of Life" Concert Benefiting The Launch Of The Mac Miller Circles Fund at The Greek Theatre on October 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Winter Getty Images for LiveNation
By Bloomberg
7:50 AM EDT

Millennials are flocking to authentic entertainment experiences, and that’s driving Live Nation Entertainment Inc. to an all-time high.

The event promoter’s third-quarter earnings report showed it raking in more than $3.8 billion in revenue for the period, a number comfortably at the high end of Wall Street’s estimates. “There were nearly 300 more events than we expected,” and total global attendance of 33.3 million was 7 percent more than Evercore ISI predicted, analyst David Joyce wrote in a report.

Shares of Live Nation rose to a record high Friday, rising 3.1 percent to $54.85.

“Consumers, particularly millennials, are shifting toward live experiences,” said Macquarie Capital analyst Amy Yong in a note to clients. And that positions Live Nation “to benefit from a long runway for growth,” she said.

And while the Federal Trade Commission’s interest in concert ticket prices creates some minimal concerns, the Beverly Hills, California-based company has actually been on a tear. Live Nation has gained 104 percent since this time in 2015.

With the stock ahead almost 30 percent in 2018 alone, that doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 79% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up now to receive FORTUNE's best content, special offers, and much more.
SUBSCRIBE